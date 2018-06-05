Donna Karan parent G-III Apparel shares surge 21% premarket after earnings beat

Shares of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. surged 21% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the owner of private lable brands including Donna Karan, Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, beat first-quarter earnings estimates and raised its guidance for fiscal 2019. The company said it had net income of $9.9 million, or 20 cents a share, in the quarter to April 30, after a loss of $10.4 million, or 21 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 22 cents, while the FactSet consensus was for a loss of 5 cents a share. Sales rose 16% to $611.7 million, ahead of the FactSet consensus of $571 million. The company is now expecting fiscal 2019 sales of $2.97 billion, up from a prior forecast of $2.94 billion. It expects EPS of $2.20 to $2.30, up from prior guidance of $1.90 to $2.00. Adjusted EPS is forecast at $2.27 to $2.37, up from earlier guidance $1.98 to $2.08. Shares have gained 16.2% in 2018 so far, while the S&P 500 has gained 2.7%.

