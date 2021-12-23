: DoorDash will require all employees to deliver goods or perform other gigs, and some of them aren’t happy

All DoorDash Inc. employees, from software engineers up to the chief executive, will have to perform deliveries or maybe serve as a customer service agent once a month starting next year — and some of them aren’t happy about it.
