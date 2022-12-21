U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday with the main U.S. indexes on track to book back-to-back gains for the first time in a week as earnings from Nike Inc. NKE and FedEx Corp. FDX bolstered sentiment. The S&P 500 SPX gained 24 points, or 0.6%, to 3,845, according to FactSet data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA rose 300 points, or 0.9%, to 33,151. The Nasdaq Composite COMP gained 35 points, or 0.3%, to 10,582. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story