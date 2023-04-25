Shares of Dow Inc. DOW slipped 0.7% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the chemicals and specialty materials company beat first-quarter profit and sales expectations but saw volume drop 11%. The company swung to a net loss of $93 million, or 13 cents a share, from net income of $1.57 billion, or $2.11 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, such as costs from a restructuring and a litigation matter, adjusted earnings per share of 58 cents was well above the FactSet consensus of 36 cents. Sales declined 22.4% to $11.85 billion but was above the FactSet consensus of $11.35 billion, as sales from the packaging and specialty plastics and performance materials and coatings businesses beat expectations but industrial intermediates and infrastructure sales missed. Volume fell 11%, with all three business segments seeing volumes decline. “Looking to the remainder of the year, our consistent and disciplined execution enhances our ability to navigate the impact of higher inflation on consumer demand and soft global economic activity,” said Chief Executive Jim Fitterling. “We expect the benefit of our operational and cost actions to continue to build as we progress through 2023.” The stock has rallied 9.9% year to date through Monday while the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA has gained 2.2%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

