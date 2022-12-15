U.S. stocks finished sharply lower on Thursday as the Dow logged its worst day since Sept. 13, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Investors dumped stocks as fears that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer coincided with the weakest retail sales data in nearly a year. The S&P 500 SPX finished 99.56 points, or 2.5%, lower at 3,895.76. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA closed off 764.13 points, or 2.3%, at 33,202.22. The Nasdaq Composite COMP shed 360.36 points, or 3.2%, to close at 10,810.53. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

