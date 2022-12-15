U.S. stocks finished sharply lower on Thursday as the Dow logged its worst day since Sept. 13, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Investors dumped stocks as fears that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer coincided with the weakest retail sales data in nearly a year. The S&P 500 SPX finished 99.56 points, or 2.5%, lower at 3,895.76. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA closed off 764.13 points, or 2.3%, at 33,202.22. The Nasdaq Composite COMP shed 360.36 points, or 3.2%, to close at 10,810.53. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- ETF Wrap: Why Engine No. 1 has turned to ‘ex-hedge fund’ talent to expand active ETF lineup - December 15, 2022
- U.S. Steel: Commercial steel demand in December ‘better,’ scrap prices rise - December 15, 2022
- The Margin: New York outlaws retail sales of dogs, cats and rabbits - December 15, 2022