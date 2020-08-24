The S&P Dow Jones Indices announced a major shake-up for the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday, switching out three stocks for the second time in a decade and the third time in this millennium.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: General Atlantic, Sequoia Capital pushing Oracle’s bid for TikTok - August 24, 2020
- Federal judge ‘inclined’ to grant Epic Games’ motion to block Apple from hindering Unreal Engine - August 24, 2020
- Dow boots Exxon and adds Salesforce as blue-chip index adjusts for Apple stock split - August 24, 2020