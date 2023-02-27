U.S. stocks opened higher Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average bouncing more than 200 points, as investors weigh a report on durable goods orders. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was up 0.7% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX rose 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP gained 1.1%, according to FactSet data, at last check. Fresh data Monday showed orders for manufactured goods sank 4.5% in January amid a pullback in passenger plane bookings, but business investment rose at the fastest pace in five months. Last week, stocks fell amid concerns over sticky inflation, with the Dow booking a 3% weekly decline while the S&P 500 slid 2.7% and the Nasdaq shed 3.3%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story