U.S. stocks closed mostly higher Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average eking out a fourth straight day of gains ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony. The Dow DJIA finished 0.1% higher, while the S&P 500 SPX rose 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP fell 0.1%, according to preliminary data from FactSet. Powell will testify before Congress this week on monetary policy, beginning with the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs on Tuesday, followed by the U.S. House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

