U.S. stocks continued to struggle on Friday as losses accelerated into the close, with only the Nasdaq Composite trading in the green. The S&P 500 SPX was down 0.5% in Friday trading at 4,118, leaving it on track to finish the week in correction territory, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Investors typically consider stocks to be in a correction once they have fallen more than 10% from a recent high. The S&P 500 is down 10.2% from its recent closing high of 4,588.96 set on July 31. The Nasdaq COMP was trading 37 points, or 0.3%, higher at 12,634, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was off 369 points, or 1.2%, at 32,406, trading at session lows. All three major U.S. equity indexes were on track to book a weekly loss — what would be the sixth in eight weeks, FactSet data show. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are poised for their worst October performance since 2018, with the S&P 500 down 3.9% month-to-date, and the Nasdaq down 4.3%. Tuesday is the final trading day for October. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, is on track for its worst October since 2020, per Dow Jones data. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

