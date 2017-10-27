Dow dragged lower by Chevron, Merck; Nasdaq sets fresh intraday record on tech earnings

U.S. stock benchmarks opened mostly higher on Friday, supported by data showing the U.S. economy expanded at a solid 3% annual pace for a second straight quarter despite damages from two hurricanes. A strong spate of quarterly results from technology giants, Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. , also helped lead the way higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average , however, lagged behind the other equity gauges, down 20 points, or 0.1%, at 23,382, as shares of Chevron Corp. , Walt Disney Company and Merck & Co. Inc. weighed on the price-weighted average. The technology-laden Nasdaq Composite Index , meanwhile, surged 92 points, or 1.4%, at 6,644, touching a fresh intraday record peak at 6,651.12, putting it on track for its highest one-day climb June 28, according to FactSet data. The S&P 500 index added 9.5 points, or 0.4%, at 2,569, just shy of its intraday all-time high at 2,578.29.

