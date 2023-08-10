U.S. stocks were aiming for gains on Thursday, despite choppy trade after July inflation data showed price pressures in a lower trend. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was up about 143 points, or 0.4%, near 35,266, at last check, while the S&P 500 index SPX and Nasdaq Composite Index COMP were up 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively. Stocks have been volatile intraday in recent sessions. “This seems to be the new trend,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist, Spartan Capital Securities. “The market takes off like a powerhouse, and during the course of the session, loses steam. I think you can contribute that to intraday volatility.” See: U.S. inflation rate creeps back up, CPI shows, but probably not enough to worry the FedMarket Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

