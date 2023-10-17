U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday but finished well above session lows, with the Dow popping into the green just before the end of the trading day. Investors weighed a number of factors, including strong U.S. retail sales data, rising Treasury yields and a growing optimism surrounding third-quarter corporate earnings. Also, the Russell 2000 RUT, which is focused on small cap stocks, took the lead, outperforming the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, a rare occurrence during a year where many corners of the stock market have performed poorly relative to megacap technology stocks. The S&P 500 SPX fell less than a point to finish at 4,373.20, according to preliminary closing data from FactSet. The Nasdaq Composite COMP fell 34.24 points, or 0.3%, to 13,533.75. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA gained 13.11 points, or less than 0.1%, to 33,997.65. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

