Major U.S. stock indexes fell on Tuesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 both snapping a 4-session win streak, as economic data showed more signs of a sputtering U.S. economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA fell about 198 points, or 0.6%, ending near 33,403, while the S&P 500 index SPX shed 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP fell 0.5%, according to preliminary FactSet data. Investors were eyeing less robust economic data out Tuesday. The number of U.S. job openings in February fell to a 21-month low, while orders for manufactured goods fell for the third time in the past four months. Gold prices GC00 were flirting with a return to record territory, trading above $2,000 an ounce. The 2-year Treasury rate BX:TMUBMUSD02Y stayed below 4% at 3.84%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story