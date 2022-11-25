The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose in an abbreviated and thinly traded post-holiday trading session Friday, with major indexes scoring gains in a holiday-shortened week. For Friday’s session, the Dow rose around 153 points, or 0.4%, to close near 34,347, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 saw a decline of around 1 point, or less than 0.1%, to 4,026. The Nasdaq Composite shed around 59 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 11,226. U.S. markets were closed Friday for Thanksgiving. For the week, the Dow rose 1.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.5% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.7%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

