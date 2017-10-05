Dow ends at a fresh record; S&P 500 posts best record streak in 20 years

Breaking News
U.S. stocks ended Thursday firmly in the green, adding to a series of records on the back of hopes around reforms to the tax code that could deliver a further fillip to assets perceived as risky like stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up about 114 points, or 0.5%, at 22,775, while the S&P 500 index climbed 14 points, or 0.6%, at 2,552, posting its sixth straight record close. That marks the longest such string of all-time closing highs since the eight straight records in 1997, according to WSJ Market Data Group. The technology-laden Nasdaq Composite Index closed up about 50 points, or 0.8%, at 6,585. Technology and financial shares were among the best performing sectors on the day. Already in an uptrend, Wall Street got a midday boost after the House of Representatives passed a budget resolution–seen as setting the stage for an overhaul of the tax code. All three benchmarks finished at records for the third day in a row. In individual stocks, Netflix Inc. shares jumped 5.4% after the video-streaming giant raised the price of two of its memberships.

