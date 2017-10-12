Breaking News
Dow ends lower, retreats from records as Goldman, UnitedHealth weigh

U.S. stocks finished lower Thursday, retreating from records set in the previous session, as investors parsed the first of a batch of third-quarter corporate results from the banking sector. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 32 points, or 0.1%, lower at 22,841. Blue-chip components UnitedHealth Group Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. pressured the price-weighted gauge. The S&P 500 index closed down 0.2% at 2,550, while the Nasdaq Composite Index retreated 0.2% at 6,591. All three benchmarks closed at records in the previous session. In corporate news, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. posted earnings and revenue that beat expectations, but its trading revenue was weak amid a quiet period for markets. Its shares ended off 0.9%. Meanwhile, shares of Citigroup , which reported a higher-than-expected profit, slid 3.4%, The Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF , which gauges banks and insurers, lost 0.8%. Health-care stocks were mixed after President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing federal agencies to consider expanding health-insurance coverage in low-cost plans that aren’t subject to Affordable Care Act rules. The announcement appeared to weigh on UnitedHealth.

