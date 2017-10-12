Dow ends lower, retreats from records as Goldman, UnitedHealth weigh

U.S. stocks finished lower Thursday, retreating from records set in the previous session, as investors parsed the first of a batch of third-quarter corporate results from the banking sector. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 32 points, or 0.1%, lower at 22,841. Blue-chip components UnitedHealth Group Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. pressured the price-weighted gauge. The S&P 500 index closed down 0.2% at 2,550, while the Nasdaq Composite Index retreated 0.2% at 6,591. All three benchmarks closed at records in the previous session. In corporate news, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. posted earnings and revenue that beat expectations, but its trading revenue was weak amid a quiet period for markets. Its shares ended off 0.9%. Meanwhile, shares of Citigroup , which reported a higher-than-expected profit, slid 3.4%, The Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF , which gauges banks and insurers, lost 0.8%. Health-care stocks were mixed after President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing federal agencies to consider expanding health-insurance coverage in low-cost plans that aren’t subject to Affordable Care Act rules. The announcement appeared to weigh on UnitedHealth.

