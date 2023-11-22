Stocks ended higher Wednesday in the final, full trading session of the week, extending a strong November rally that’s been accompanied by a pullback in Treasury yields and hopes for a so-called soft landing for the economy. U.S. markets are closed Thursday for Thanksgiving Day, followed by an abbreviated session Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA rose around 185 points, or 0.5%, to close near 35,273, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 SPX ended 0.4% higher near 4,557, while the Nasdaq Composite COMP advanced 0.5% to finish near 14,266.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

