Dow falls 180 points as stocks suffer weekly decline on tech-led weakness

Stocks ended lower Friday, logging weekly losses in a tech-led decline. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 182 points, or 0.7%, to close near 26,470, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 lost around 20 points, or 0.6%, to end near 3,216. The Nasdaq Composite finished with a loss of around 98 points, or 0.9%, near 10,363. Stocks were under pressure as tensions between the U.S. and China remained elevated. Beijing ordered the closure of the U.S. consulate in the western Chinese city of Chengdu, retaliating for Washington’s earlier demand that China close its consulate in Houston. Meanwhile, tech shares led this week’s decline as some investors looked for a rotation out of the high-flying sector. Apple Inc. shares fell 3.9% this week. Shares of Dow component Intel Corp. were the big loser Friday, dropping more than 15% after revealing that its next generation of chips would be delayed and that it may seek a third-party manufacturer to make them. For the week, the Dow fell 0.8%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.3%. The Nasdaq saw a weekly fall of 1.3%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

