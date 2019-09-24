Dow falls 200 points, Nasdaq slips 1.6% and heads for worst day in September, amid impeachment chatter

U.S. stock markets midday Tuesday were trading near session lows, with the decline being powered by a drop in energy and information technology shares . The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 200 points, or 0.8%, at 26,748, the S&P 500 index was trading 1% lower at 2,961, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was trading 1.6% lower at 7,986, with a decline of that magnitude, should it hold, representing the technology-laden index’s steepest daily fall since a 3% stumble on Aug. 23, according to FactSet data. The move lower for stocks came amid a report that House Democrats are preparing to huddle Tuesday afternoon in a meeting that could help to determine whether an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump moves forward. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

