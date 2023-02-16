U.S. stocks suffered their worst drop in a month on Thursday after hotter-than-expected data on wholesale prices and talk of more aggressive interest-rate hikes rattled markets. The S&P 500 SPX fell 57.19 points, or 1.4%, to 4,090.41. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA shed 431.20 points, or 1.3%, at 33,696.85. The Nasdaq Composite COMP dropped by 214.76 points, or 1.8%, to 11,855.83. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

