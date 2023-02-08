U.S. stocks ended lower Wednesday, with losses led by the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite, after investors digested remarks from several Federal Reserve officials. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished around 200 points lower, or 0.6%, while the S&P 500 shed 1.1% and the Nasdaq sank 1.7%, according to preliminary data from FactSet. Fed Gov. Christopher Waller said in a speech Wednesday at an agribusiness conference at Arkansas State University that he’s “prepared for a longer fight to get inflation down” and interest rates need to remain high for “some time.” New York Fed president John Williams said Wednesday in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that the Fed has more work to do to lower inflation to 2%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

