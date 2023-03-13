U.S. stocks finished mostly lower on Monday as the main indexes pared early gains while falling bank stocks continued to weigh on the market. The S&P 500 SPX shed 5.85 points, or 0.2%, to 3,855.74, while the Nasdaq Composite COMP gained 49.96 points, or 0.5%, to 11,188.84, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA fell by 90.50 points, or 0.3%, to 31,819.14, according to preliminary FactSet data. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story