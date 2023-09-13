U.S. stocks traded mostly lower in the final trading hour on Wednesday, flipping earlier gains, after data shows consumer prices rose 0.6% in August, the biggest increase in 14 months, largely due to higher oil prices. The Dow Jones Industrial AverageDJIA dropped 122 points, or 0.4% Wednesday afternoon, and the S&P 500SPX dipped 5 points, or 0.1%. The Nasdaq CompositeCOMP rose 9 points, or 0.1%, according to FactSet data. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

