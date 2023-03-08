U.S. stocks closed mixed Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average booking back-to-back losses after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s second day of congressional testimony on monetary policy. The Dow DJIA ended 0.2% lower, while the S&P 500 SPX rose 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP gained 0.4%, according to preliminary data from FactSet. Powell said Wednesday during testimony before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee that no decision has been made on the size of its interest rate hike at its policy meeting later this month. In his testimony Tuesday before the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, Powell had opened the door to potentially accelerating the pace of rate hikes.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

