U.S. stock futures are sliding Friday after November jobs data came in slightly hotter than expected, pushing back against the market’s expectations that the Federal Reserve could cut interest-rates as many as five times next year. S&P 500 futures ES00 fell by 19 points, or 0.4%, to 4,569. Dow Jones Industrial Average YM00 futures were off by 120 points, or 0.3%, to 36,395. Futures on the Nasdaq-100 NQ00 were off by 113 points, or 0.7%, to 16138. The U.S. economy added 199,000 jobs in November, surpassing economists’ forecasts for 190,000 jobs. The boost was helped by the conclusion of major auto-industry strikes, according to Barron’s.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

