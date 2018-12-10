Dow futures down over 200 points following volatile week

U.S. stock futures declined Sunday evening following a volatile week on Wall Street and as Asian equities pointed to a lower open. On Sunday, China summoned the U.S. ambassador to Beijing to protest the detention of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, an arrest that has renewed fears over a prolonged U.S.-China trade war. Dow futures were down over 200 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were also lower. Global markets were hit last week with U.S. stocks suffering their biggest weekly loss since March on worries over the economy and global trade.

