Dow futures drop 400 points as Trump vows U.S. Supreme Court challenge

U.S. stock futures dropped sharply after President Donald Trump said his lawyers would go to the Supreme Court. “We want all voting to stop,” said Trump, as he called the vote tabulation a “major fraud in this country.” In his brief comments, Vice President Mike Pence did not repeat the fraud comment, and said they were watching the process vigilantly. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 442 points, and the other major contracts dropped sharply.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

