Dow futures edge higher Sunday evening as Fed’s Powell says coronavirus vaccine is key but don’t ‘bet against American economy’

U.S. stock-index futures rose slightly Sunday evening as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that Americans need to prepare for a tough road ahead in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic but said he wouldn’t bet against the domestic economy’s ability to persevere through the most significant public-health crisis in more than a century. “In the long-run and even in the medium-run, you wouldn’t want to bet against the American economy,” Powell said, speaking during an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes” program, which was slated to air Sunday. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 46 points, or 0.2%, at 23,562, those for the S&P 500 index were up 0.2% at 2,853, while Nasdaq-100 futures were gaining 0.3% at 9,119. Moves for futures comes after the Dow , the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index registered their worst weekly losses on Friday since the period ended March 20. In corporate news, investors will follow developments with embattled retailer J.C. Penney Co. Inc. , after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late Friday. The department chain, along with many other retailers, have been slammed by closures put in place to limit the spread of the deadly contagion. J.C. Penney hopes to slash its debt, spin off a real-estate division and position itself to welcome back shoppers as many states loosen their stay-at-home restrictions. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

