Dow futures fall 300 points after a mixed day on Wall Street

U.S. stock index futures fell late Wednesday, after a mixed day on Wall Street. As of 11 p.m. Eastern, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down more than 300 points, or 1.2%, with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures declining as well. Stocks slumped in the final hour of trade Wednesday, as investors worried about an increase in coronavirus cases and the prospect of a slower-than-expected economic recovery. The Dow dropped 170.37 points, or 0.7%, to close at 26,119.61. The S&P 500 fell 11.25 points, finishing at 3,113.49, or 0.4% lower, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 14.66 points, or 0.2%, closing at 9,910.53. Both the Dow and S&P snapped three-day winning streaks.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

