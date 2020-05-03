Dow futures fall nearly 300 points Sunday evening as U.S. states attempt coronavirus reopenings

U.S. stock-index futures fell sharply in thin trading Sunday evening as investors contended with state reopenings, with cooped-up citizens eager to to gather as spring has brought warmer weather conditions. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were off 288 points, or 1.2%, at 23,331, those for the S&P 500 index declined 31.45 points, or 1%, at 2,790.25, while Nasdaq-100 futures retreated 88.25 points, or 1%, at 8,629.75. More than two dozen U.S. have begun to allow select businesses to open or announce plans to do in May, but local and federal officials are also facing climbing cases of novel cases of coronavirus, albeit, at a slower pace. The COVID-19 pandemic has killed nearly 250,000 people world-wide and infected 3.5 million, with 1.154 million in the U.S. alone, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, investors may pay close attention to the airline industry after Warren Buffett, during an annual shareholder meeting on Saturday, said that his Berkshire Hathaway had sold all of its stake in major airlines, Delta Air Lines Inc. , Southwest Airlines , United Airlines-parent United Airlines Holdings Inc. and American Airlines . On Friday, the Dow fell 622.03 points, or 2.6%, to end at 23,723.69, while the S&P 500 gave up 81.72 points, or 2.8%, to settle at 2,830.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index retreated 284.60 points, or 3.2%, closing at 8,604.95.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story