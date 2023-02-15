U.S. stock futures retreated while the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields advanced after retail sales increased in January at the fastest rate since March 2021. Futures for the S&P 500 fell by 18 points, or 0.5%, to 4,125. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 130 points, or 0.4%, to 33,972. Nasdaq 100 futures fell 79 points, or 0.6%, to 12,555. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose 1.4 basis points to 3.778%. The euro EURUSD was off 0.5% at $1.068. U.S. retail sales rose 3% in January, beating economists’ expectations for a 1.9% rise. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

