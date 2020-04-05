Dow futures head 250 points higher Sunday evening as U.S. braces for tough coronavirus week

U.S. stock-index futures Sunday evening trade up by more than 1%, even as investors brace for a tough week of rising cases and death tolls related to the new strain of coronavirus that has ravaged the U.S. and caused a near shutdown of the economy. Investors may also watch reports that U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was hospitalized on Sunday as a precautionary measure after the British leader contracted the deadly illness about 10 days ago. Futures for the Dow Industrial Average were up 278 points, or 1.3%, at 21,234, those for the S&P 500 index were up 35.55 points, or 1.5%, at 2,519, while Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 122 points, or 1.6%, at 7,642.25. New cases new cases around the world jumped by more than 100,000 in a single day on Sunday for the first time, and a third of those new cases were from the U.S., where New York has emerged as one of the epicenters of the outbreak that started in December. The disease has infected nearly 1.3 million people world-wide and has killed more than 69,000 people, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Cases in the U.S. stand at more than 330,000. Cities including New York, Detroit and New Orleans are expected to see a surge in infections in the coming days, according to experts. U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said that the week ahead may be the hardest week for Americans since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and other tragedies. “This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, only it’s not going to be localized,” he told Fox News on Sunday. “It’s going to be happening all over the country. And I want America to understand that,” he said. Meanwhile, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said Sunday that he didn’t believe the U.S. economy or jobs market was in “free fall” as the coronavirus sweeps the country. “We’re asking people to stay home to invest in national health, and we’re asking them to use the unemployment insurance program in order to get the transfers they need to be able to pay bills while they’re at home, while they’re not able to work because health authorities are trying to get the virus under control,” Bullard said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” On Friday, markets ended sharply lower after the worst jobs report in 11 years. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

