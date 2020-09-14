Dow futures jump 300 points as tech stocks look to recover

U.S. stock index futures rose late Sunday, as a series of deals raised hopes that battered stocks would recover after the tech-heavy Nasdaq ended its worst week since March. As of midnight Eastern, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up around 300 points, or 1%, while S&P 500 futures gained 1.2% and Nasdaq-100 futures surged 1.5%. Investors appeared to be encouraged Sunday after Gilead reached a $21 billion deal to acquire Immunomedics, Nvidia agreed to a $40 billion deal to buy Arm Holdings from Japan’s SoftBank, and Oracle appeared poised to take over TikTok’s U.S. operations. Stocks closed up modestly higher Friday, but ended the week sharply lower. For the week, the Dow shed 1.7%, while the S&P 500 fell 2.5% and the Nasdaq dropped 4.1% Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

