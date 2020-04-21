Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Market News / Dow futures punch higher Tuesday evening after stock market ends at about 2-week low

Dow futures punch higher Tuesday evening after stock market ends at about 2-week low

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 18 mins ago

U.S. stock-index futures on Tuesday headed modestly higher, in thinly traded action, after the broader market finished at about the lowest level in about two weeks. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up about 105 points, or 0.5%, at 23,026, the S&P 500 index added 7.15 points, or 0.3%, at 2,739.25, and the Nasdaq-100 index picked up 24.25 points, or 0.3%, at 8,455. After the regular session the U.S. Senate on Tuesday approved a nearly $500 billion aid package for small businesses and hospitals hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, setting up a vote in the House of Representatives as President Donald Trump threw his support behind the measure. Trump, during a Tuesday evening news briefing centered on the country’s response to the coronavirus epidemic, said that he would aim to ban immigration for a 60-day period, citing a need to focus on “American workers” after the pandemic hurt business activity. In regular trade Tuesday, the Dow fell 631.56 points, or 2.7%, at 23,018, the S&P 500 index lost 86.60 points, or 3.1%, to close at 2,736.56, with both benchmarks finishing at their lowest levels since April 7, according to FactSet data. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite Index retreated 297.50 points, or 3.5%, to end at 8,263.23, marking the lowest close since April 13.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.