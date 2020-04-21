Dow futures punch higher Tuesday evening after stock market ends at about 2-week low

U.S. stock-index futures on Tuesday headed modestly higher, in thinly traded action, after the broader market finished at about the lowest level in about two weeks. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up about 105 points, or 0.5%, at 23,026, the S&P 500 index added 7.15 points, or 0.3%, at 2,739.25, and the Nasdaq-100 index picked up 24.25 points, or 0.3%, at 8,455. After the regular session the U.S. Senate on Tuesday approved a nearly $500 billion aid package for small businesses and hospitals hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, setting up a vote in the House of Representatives as President Donald Trump threw his support behind the measure. Trump, during a Tuesday evening news briefing centered on the country’s response to the coronavirus epidemic, said that he would aim to ban immigration for a 60-day period, citing a need to focus on “American workers” after the pandemic hurt business activity. In regular trade Tuesday, the Dow fell 631.56 points, or 2.7%, at 23,018, the S&P 500 index lost 86.60 points, or 3.1%, to close at 2,736.56, with both benchmarks finishing at their lowest levels since April 7, according to FactSet data. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite Index retreated 297.50 points, or 3.5%, to end at 8,263.23, marking the lowest close since April 13.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

