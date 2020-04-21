Dow futures retreat after historic plunge in oil; IBM shares set to fall after earnings

U.S. stock-index futures declined in lightly traded action Monday evening, coming off a slump for stocks in the regular session, on the back of a historic crash in crude prices and expectations for the weakest year-over-year earnings since 2009. After starting the session with slight gains, futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were last down about 170 points, or 0.7%, while those for the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq-100 futures fell about 0.4% each. The moves for the market came after Dow-component International Business Machines Corp. reported after Monday’s close that revenue returned to a decline in the first quarter, amid the spread of COVID-19, even as Red Hat sales boosted its cloud business, and said it was pulling its annual forecast. The tech giant reported first-quarter net income of $1.18 billion, or $1.31 a share, compared with $1.59 billion, or $1.78 a share, in the year-ago period. Shares of the company were down more than 3% in after-hours trade. U.S. stocks finished near session lows in regular trade as investors watched oil futures crash, overshadowing optimism about plans for a staggered easing of global lockdowns in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Dow fell 592.05 points, or 2.4%, to 23,650.44. The S&P 500 index declined 51.40 points, or 1.8%, to 2,823.16. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 89.41 points, or 1%, to 8,560.73. Results this year for the first-quarter are on track to decline 14.5% from a year ago, according to John Butters, senior earnings analyst at FactSet, which would mark the biggest decline since the 15.7% plunge in the third quarter of 2009. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

