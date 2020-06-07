Dow futures rise 160 points Sunday evening as stock market looks to extend rally headed into Fed week

U.S. stock-market futures rose solidly Sunday evening in thin trading, as Wall Street equities appeared set to add to a rally to near records for the Nasdaq that concluded trade last week on the back of improving economic data in the face of a viral outbreak. The Federal Reserve is set to release its updated policy statement on Wednesday and its first set of economic projections since December. Although investors aren’t expecting the central bank to dial back rates, which currently stand at a range of 0% and 0.25%, investors may be eager to garner clues from policy makers after Friday’s jobs report produced a stunning 2.5 million increase in payrolls in May, when economists had expected as many as 9 million jobs lost in the month, amid closures intended to limit the spread of the deadly pandemic derived from the novel strain of coronavirus that was first identified in December. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 161 points, or 0.6%, at 27,235, those for the S&P 500 index climbed 0.5% at 3,204, while Nasdaq-100 futures rose 9,859. On Friday, the Dow jumped 829.16 points, or 3.2%, to 27,110.98, while the S&P 500 rose 81.58 points, or 2.6%, to 3,193.93. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 198.27 points, or 2.1%, to 9,814.08, setting a record intraday high at 9,842.49 in the process, though it ended 3.1 points shy of a new record close. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq-100 rose 194.73 points, or 2% to a record high at 9,824.39. For the week, the Dow rose 6.8%, the S&P 500 gained 4.9%, while the Nasdaq advanced 3.3% and the Nasdaq-100 rose 2.8%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

