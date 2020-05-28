Dow futures shoot higher after Wall Street’s latest rally

U.S. stock index futures gained late Wednesday, after benchmark indexes surged forward in regular trading. As of 9:30 p.m. Eastern, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up about 150 points, or 0.6%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures showed more modest gains. Stocks jumped Wednesday despite rising tensions between the U.S. and China, as the U.S. and European countries continued to gradually reopen from pandemic-related shutdowns. The Dow advanced 553.16 points, or 2.2%, to close at 25,548.27, while the S&P 500 rose 44.36 points, or 1.5%, ending at 3,036.13. The Nasdaq Composite gained 72.14 points, or 0.8%, to close at 9,412.36, staging its biggest intraday percentage comeback since Feb. 28, according to Dow Jones Market Data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

