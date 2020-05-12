Dow futures sink more than 200 points after mixed day on Wall Street

U.S. stock index futures sank in overnight electronic trading, following a mixed day on Wall Street on Monday. As of midnight Eastern, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down more than 200 points, or 0.9%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures fell as well. The Dow fell more than 100 points Monday, while the S&P 500 inched up slightly and the Nasdaq closed up 71 points. Stocks have been rallying in recent weeks as investors are more optimistic about an economic recovery as some businesses around the U.S. start to reopen.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

