Dow futures slump more than 200 points Sunday evening as investors weigh global lockdown easings

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 4 mins ago

U.S. stock-index futures Sunday evening headed firmly lower, in thinly traded weekend action, as investors assessed the staggered plans for the reopening of economies all over the world in the wake of the deadly pandemic derived from the novel strain of coronavirus. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 232 points, or 1%, at 23,927, those for the S&P 500 index were off 0.9% at 2,844.50, while Nasdaq-100 futures were retreating 0.7% at 8,747.75. Equity markets were coming off a strong rally last week, which was led by the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite Index on the hope of effective therapeutics to help treat the deadly COVID-19 epidemic. For the week, the Dow gained 2.2%, the S&P 500 advanced 3% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 6.1%. Last week, also marked the first back-to-back weekly gains for the benchmarks in about five weeks. Investors have been paying attention to signs of peak infections in parts of the world, including New York, and were watching for plans from Europe, notably Germany, to end a weekslong economic pause due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, Democratic leaders and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said they were close to striking a deal to replenish a roughly $350 billion small-business recovery program, according to reports. Despite some of the ground the market has made up since hitting a March 23 low, bets for further weakness are at their highest in more than three years. Short bets against the popular SPDR S&P 500 Trust rose to more than $68 billion last week, marking the highest level since 2016, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing data from analytics firm S3 Partners. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

