Dow futures slump over 300 points on reopening concerns

U.S. stock futures slumped on Monday morning, with reopening concerns triggered by new cases at the Olympic village ahead of the opening ceremony, and new restrictions imposed on travel to France by the U.K., which separately reduced its coronavirus rules for England. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 300 points, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts also were down. The Nikkei 225 dropped 1.3% in Tokyo, and the Stoxx Europe 600 slumped 1.8% in mid-morning trade.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

