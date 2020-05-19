Dow futures struggle for direction Tuesday evening after Moderna vaccine report sparks Dow’s 390-point skid

U.S. stock-index futures ticked higher in thinly traded bumpy action Tuesday evening after the Dow snapped a three-session win streak in the last hour of the regular session, following a report that cast doubt on a coronavirus remedy. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% at 24,194, those for the S&P 500 edged up 0.1% at 2,921.50, while Nasdaq-100 futures added 0.2% higher at 9,316. During Tuesday’s regular session, the Dow fell 390.51 points, or 1.6%, to end at 24,206.86, near its session low, while the S&P 500 index shed 30.97 points, or 1.1%, to finish at 2,922.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 49.72 points, or 0.5%, to close at 9,185.10. Partly tripping up the bullish mood on Wall Street was a report from Boston Globe Media’s STAT news, which cast doubt on Moderna Inc.’s coronavirus vaccine candidate. In corporate news after-hours Tuesday, Nasdaq Inc. said Luckin Coffee Inc. is scheduled to resume trading Wednesday. The China-based coffee chain has been halted since allegations that employees fabricated transactions disclosed by the company in its annual report. Nasdaq is also going through proceedings that would remove the company from its exchange platform. Separately, Johnson & Johnson said it will stop selling talc-based baby powder in North America following a flurry of lawsuits alleging the product causes cancer.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

