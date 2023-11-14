U.S. stock futures surged on Tuesday following the release of the October CPI Index report, which showed that inflation, particularly closely watched core inflation, slowed more quickly than expected. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures YM00 were up 300 points, or 0.9%, at 34673 in recent trade just minutes after the data were released, according to FactSet data. The S&P 500 futures ES00 were up 51 points, or 1.1%, to 4476. Futures on the Nasdaq-100 NQ00 rose by 240 points, or 1.5%, to 15792. Treasury yields tumbled on the data, with the 10-year yield off 15 basis points at 4.485%. Bond yields move inversely to prices. The closely watched core CPI number showed prices rose 0.2% last month, slower than the 0.3% increase that economists had expected. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

