Dow futures surge nearly 700 points in after-hour trade Thursday evening amid hope of coronavirus treatment

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 25 mins ago

Stock-index futures Thursday evening surged, implying that equity gauges may be set to add considerably to modest gains put in during the regular session that closed at 4 p.m. Eastern Time. Gains were being partly attributed to a report from health-care media site Stat that indicated promising results from therapeutics used to treat the novel strain of coronavirus. The report indicated that 125 COVID-19 patients in a study were discharged after treatment with Gilead’s remdesivir. However, the results represent a very small sample and don’t qualify as clinical data. Still investors appeared heartened by the report as the deadly pathogen has claimed 140,000 lives and infected more than 2 million people globally, shutting down large swaths of economies world-wide. Meanwhile, Boeing Co. , which tumbled 8% in regular trade, saw its shares pop after the aeronautics manufacturer said it would resume making planes. The company has been under pressure due to the coronavirus outbreak and the grounding of its 737 MAX fleet. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 689 points, or 2.9%, at 24,096, at last check. S&P 500 index futures were up 2.6% at 2,859, while Nasdaq-100 futures were up 1.8% at 8,888. Stocks closed regular trade modestly higher and tech shares outperformed, with the Nasdaq Composite Index rising 140.75 points, or 1.6%, to close at 8,734.75, while the Dow closed 33.33 points, or 0.1%, higher to reach 23,537.68, hamstrung by Dow component Boeing, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.4%, or 11.90 points, to end at 2,787. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

