Dow futures up 170 points on renewed optimism over trade

Stock-index futures pointed to a higher start for Wall Street Friday as investors took comfort in signs the U.S. and China are toning down rhetoric around trade after rounds of tit-for-tat tariff increases earlier this month. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 170 points, or 0.6%, to 26,548, while S&P 500 futures gained 17.55 points, or 0.6%, to 2,944.25. Nasdaq-100 futures gained 51.25 points, or 0.7%, to trade at 7,763.25. Stocks have rebounded this week after spending much of August under pressure on worries over the global economic outlook. Heading into the final trading session of the month ahead of the three-day Labor Day weekend, the Dow and S&P 500 are down 1.9% for the month, while the Nasdaq is down 2.5%Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

