U.S. stocks logged their biggest daily advance in more than 5 weeks on Friday as investors reacted to data showing the labor market and wage growth finally starting to cool. The S&P 500 SPX gained roughly 87 points, or 2.3%, to finish at 3,895 as the index snapped a four-week losing streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA climbed 700 points, or 2.1%, to finish at roughly 33,630. The Nasdaq Composite COMP advanced 264 points, or 1.6%, 10,569. Labor Department data showed the U.S. economy added 233,000 jobs last month, which was fewer than the prior month, while beating economists’ expectations for 200,000 new jobs. Wages grew by a modest 0.3% last month. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

