U.S. stocks closed lower Monday, after Russia on the weekend was rocked by a brief revolt from the Wagner mercenary force. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA fell about 11 points, or less than 0.1%, ending near 33,715, according to preliminary FactSet data, giving up earlier gains in the final moments of trade. The S&P 500 index SPX fell 0.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP closed down 1.2%. Stocks have been struggling to extend a recent rally driven by a handful of technology stocks that earlier in June lifted major indexes to their highest levels in more than a year. Investors and oil markets were on edge Monday after a brief mutiny in Russia over the weekend raised concerns about potential disruptions to global oil supplies. U.S. crude prices edged higher Monday, with West Texas Intermediate oil for August CL00CLQ23 ending slightly below $70 a barrel.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

