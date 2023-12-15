The Dow traded modestly higher on Friday, leaving it on track for a third straight record close as the major U.S. equity indexes headed for their seventh straight week in the green — what would be the longest winning stretch for the S&P 500 index since November 2017.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Christmas shoppers, beware: These 4 gifts could end up actually costing the recipients money - December 15, 2023
- Money baggage can ruin your holidays. Here’s how to conquer it. - December 15, 2023
- Dow heads for third straight record close as U.S. stocks on track longest winning streak since 2017 - December 15, 2023