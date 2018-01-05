Dow industrials a quarter of the way to 26,000 with nearly 200-point rise

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday was rallying by nearly 200 points with less than a half hour remaining in trade, putting the benchmark a quarter of the way from breaching 26,000, just 24 hours after marking a round-number milestone at 25,000. The Dow was up about 193 points, or 0.8%, at 25,268, with the S&P 500 index rising 0.6% at 2,739 and the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed by 0.7% at 7,126. All three main benchmarks are set to end the session at all-time highs, with the trio ringing up gains in the first week of trade in 2018.

