U.S. stocks remained higher in Monday’s final hour of trading, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average on its way to an 11th straight session of gains and the longest streak of advances in more than six years. Dow industrials were up around 200 points, or 0.6%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was higher by 20 points, or 0.4%, and heading for its ninth advance of the past 11 trading sessions. The Nasdaq Composite was up by almost 30 points, or 0.2%, to kick off a busy week of central-bank decisions and corporate earnings. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
