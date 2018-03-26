Dow industrials rally prompts fresh Trump tweet about the stock market

President Donald Trump on Monday tweeted about the stock market — only his second tweet on the topic since the stock market became more volatile. “Great news,” the president said at the news the Dow industrials sported the third-best one-day point gain ever, adding the hashtag MAGA, which stands for Make America Great Again. Prior to this missive, Trump had authored just one tweet since Jan. 26 about the stock market. Even with the rally on Monday, the Dow is down 9.1% from its Jan. 26 level.

